Humphreys County man charged with child rape, incest

McEWEN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were arrested in Humphreys County Tuesday after they were indicted on child abuse charges.

The McEwen Police Department reported Christopher Michael Williams, 36, and Wanda Williams, 39, were indicted by a Grand Jury Monday.

Christopher Williams was charged with rape of a child, incest and aggravated child abuse. His bond was set at $250,000.

Wanda Williams was charged with aggravated child abuse and her bond was set at $100,000.

They were booked into the Humphreys County Jail.

Both are the former operators of the defunct Southeast K-9 Search and Rescue Organization.