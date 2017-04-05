Golden Alert issued for Kentucky senior citizen possibly headed to Brentwood

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WKRN) – The Franklin Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a senior citizen who has not been seen since Tuesday afternoon.

Carl Lebleu is 85 years old and was last seen in Franklin around 1 p.m. when he was headed to Andrews Cadillac in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Lebleu is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and has gray hair. He was driving a red 2015 Kia Soul with a Florida purple heart license plate QB1ZR.

He was wearing a red U.S. Marine Corps. baseball hat, brown shirt, blue vest, black pants and white shoes.

Franklin police said he left without his wallet, phone and medication and never drives by himself.

Anyone with information should call Kentucky State Police at 270-782-2010 or Franklin police at 270-586-7167.