Brush fire contained but still smolders at Radnor Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews have contained and are keeping a close eye on a brush fire that still smolders Wednesday night at Radnor Lake State Park.

The flames broke out sometime around 6:45 p.m. near Daniel Ridge on the Franklin Road side. The Division of Forestry told News 2 its most likely human caused.

Crews had a difficult time getting water up the ridge and used hand tools to create a boundary around the flames.

There were some scary moments for firefighters as the high winds were also causing trees to fall.

State park rangers plan to remain at the site overnight and wait for bulldozers to arrive Thursday. The goal is to to bury the “dead fall” that’s smoldering up the ridge.

Authorities said their number one goal was to protect nearby homes, which weren’t threatened or damaged.

They also told News 2 chickweed helped a lot. It only grows in the spring and holds a lot of moisture, so it doesn’t’ burn as much as dried leaves.

Radnor Lake brush fire View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Courtesy: Tammy Hill) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Courtesy: Tammy Hill)