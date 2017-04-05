Bristol promotion team rolls through Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A week ago, one of the biggest tracks in NASCAR came to town, and on Wednesday, Music City welcomed the smallest.

The Bristol promotion team was in Nashville to start the hype train for the April 23 Food City 500.

Twelve-time Bristol winner Darrell Waltrip was a guest along with Xfinity Series star Justin Allgaier, who currently sits in third place in the Xfinity series and won his first race on the same series at Bristol.

Both Waltrip and Allgaier said they enjoy Bristol because of the fans but also that it’s no doubt one of the toughest tracks in NASCAR.

“Every muscle in your body from your neck, your arms, your legs, your back… every muscle in your body is tense. You’re tense from the whole time you race that track, and when it’s over with, you’re exhausted,” said Waltrip.

He continued, “It’s one of the most exhausting races we’ll have all year long. Throw in a little, you know, if it’s hot, the track gets slick you gotta fight that car. It’ll take you down.”

The Food City 500 at Bristol takes place April 23 at 1 p.m.