Severe weather anticipated Thursday after morning storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Some storms are expected Thursday morning with severe weather possibly moving through Middle Tennessee in the afternoon.

The National Weather Service has placed areas east of The Tennessee River in an enhanced risk with the possibility of damaging winds, hail, and even tornadoes.

There could be a few morning storms in southeastern Middle Tennessee with a stronger system of thunderstorms moving from east to west beginning around 12 p.m. through the early evening.

Colder air spills in Wednesday night and will be in place Thursday, along with leftover showers and temperatures struggling to reach the mid-50s. It will be a chilly day and you will need your umbrella.

As cooler temperatures settle in Thursday into Friday, frost is likely Friday night into Saturday morning with mid 30s for lows and possibly a freeze in our northern and eastern counties.

However, over the weekend we begin to warm back up and we will have mostly sunny skies.

