ROTC instructor at Hendersonville High charged with statutory rape

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The ROTC instructor at Hendersonville High School has been charged with one count of statutory rape by an authority figure.

Hendersonville police said they received a complaint regarding sexual contact between Michael Bass, 46, and a 17-year-old female victim on April 1.

The alleged incident happened during the latter of 2014.

Police say after obtaining evidence to confirm the victim’s statement, Bass was arrested and charged.

A press release states the investigation revealed that while Bass utilized his position as the ROTC instructor at Hendersonville High, none of alleged sexual encounters happened at school.

Bass is being held on $30,000 bond at the Sumner County jail. He’s due in court May 24.

The Hendersonville Police Department is requesting that if there are any other victims, contact the Hendersonville Police Department at 615-822-1111.

Anyone with information regarding this or other crime is encouraged to call the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.

Tips can also be submitted by text to the number 274637 (crimes) using keyword TIPHPD.