Rhode Island teacher charged, accused of throwing coffee at ex-girlfriend

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island high school teacher is accused of assaulting an ex-girlfriend in public by spitting on her and throwing iced coffee in her face.

Thomas Caduto, 52, was back teaching social studies at Cranston High School East one day after his arrest Sunday afternoon.

According to the police report, Caduto admitted to seeing a former girlfriend at Garden City and getting into an argument with her. He denied throwing the iced coffee, saying instead she had knocked it out of his hand.

Officers reported seeing coffee on the ground near the woman’s car, as well as on her clothing.

The woman recalled to police that she actively tried to avoid Caduto when she saw him inside of a store. After he followed her outside, the woman said Caduto became aggressive and prevented her from getting into her car. He continued to argue and spit on her face, the report stated.

The woman told police she believed the argument was rooted in financial disagreements rather than a personal grudge.

According to police, eyewitnesses said Caduto was “extremely aggressive” and “yelling and pointing in her face.” One recalled seeing Caduto throw the coffee in the woman’s face.

Caduto was charged with two misdemeanor charges: simple assault and disorderly conduct. He was released on bail and ordered to appear back in court on April 18.

Ray Votto, chief operating officer of Cranston Public Schools, said the department is aware of the arrest but since it happened off school grounds, administrators are waiting for police to finish their investigation to make any sort of determination.