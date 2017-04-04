Reports: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo will retire, enter broadcasting

DALLAS, TX (WCMH) — Tony Romo’s NFL career appears to be over.

ESPN reports that Romo will retire from the league and go into broadcasting.

Romo spent last season on the bench for the Dallas Cowboys after a preseason back injury. That led way to Dak Prescott becoming the starting quarterback.

Several teams, including the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos, showed interest into adding Romo to their roster, but only if he was released. The Cowboys wanted to trade him, but the team says they will release him today.

Romo has also received interest from CBS, FOX and NBC to become a color commentator for the NFL.