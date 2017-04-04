Records: Slain deputy violated excessive force policies

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) – Records show an off-duty deputy who was fatally shot by police in Tennessee had violated excessive force policies three times in two years.

Media cited the personnel file of Hamilton County Deputy Daniel Hendrix in reporting on Tuesday some details about the violations.

Chattanooga police fatally shot the deputy last week during an off-duty celebration of his 26th birthday.

Police say Hendrix drew his gun, became agitated and refused commands to drop the weapon, leading officers to fire at him.

Records show Hendrix violated the department’s excessive use policy in June 2015 by using pepper spray, in August 2015 for punching a female inmate and in July 2016. Details of the last incident weren’t available.

The first and third violations led to reprimands. The second one led to an unpaid suspension and anger-management training.