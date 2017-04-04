Preds take on Islanders in last regular season game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators are taking on the New York Islanders Tuesday night at Bridgestone Arena—but the pressure is off as our home team has made it to the playoffs.

The Preds clinched a spot for their third straight year Sunday night ahead of Tuesday’s last regular season game.

It’s not yet known who the team will face in the first round, and for them, it doesn’t even matter. They have their eyes set on moving up in the standings in the next three games, and then it’s all about the cup.

“You want to move up the standings, and you just want to play well, and you want to go into the playoffs with a good feeling,” said Roman Josi.

“You play all season to make the playoffs, and once you’re in, you’re in it to win it, I guess, and now we’re there,” said Filip Forsberg.

“We feel like we can beat any team, you know, but I don’t know if we’ll find any team saying, ‘Well I’m not sure we can win against anybody either,’ so everybody probably says the same thing, but we like our guys, we like our group, and we like the way we’re playing,” said head coach Peter Laviolette.

The puck drops Tuesday night at 7 p.m.