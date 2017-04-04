Predators fall to Islanders in overtime 2-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) – The Nashville Predators finished the home schedule of their season with a 2-1 overtime loss to the New York Islanders Tuesday night at Bridgestone Arena.

The Predators sold out all 41 games for the first time ever, but the crowd could not push Nashville to what would have been a crucial victory.

Tied at 1-1 the Islanders completely dominated puck possession in overtime until Thomas Hickey beat Pekka Rinne for the game winner. Rinne was more than solid in the net for Nashville stopping 32 shots.

Predators captain Mike Fisher gave Nashville a 1-0 lead in the 2nd period on a beautiful pass from Colin Wilson. For Fisher it is his 18th goal of the season leaving his two shy of 20 with only two games to play.

“If it wasn’t for Pekka (Rinne), he was unbelievable, we wouldn’t even get a point. We gotta be a little bit better, hit the road here, get a couple of good games here going into the playoffs and we’ve got to be better than that for sure,” Fisher said.

Brock Nelson tied the game in the third also scoring his 18th goal of the season.

The St. Louis Blues fell to Winnipeg 5-2 and the Predators had a chance to tie them with 93 points with only two games to play, but the loss leaves them with 92 just one point back.