AMBER Alert tip from Nashville hotel deemed not credible

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A tip in the AMBER Alert case called in to the Maury County Sheriff’s Office from a West Nashville hotel was deemed not credible.

Maury County sheriff Bucky Rowland told News 2 the description of a possible Tad Cummins look-a-like didn’t match up.

Sheriff Rowland confirmed the tip came into their dispatch center around 7:30 p.m. Someone called from the Best Western off White Bridge Pike at Interstate 40 saying someone looked like Cummins.

Maury County authorities then called Metro-Nashville police, who responded to the hotel to look into the matter.

Hotel employees told News 2 police checked the surveillance footage before deciding it wasn’t the AMBER Alert suspect.

Cummins, 50, is accused of kidnapping one of his former students, 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, on March 13.

PHOTOS: AMBER Alert for Elizabeth Thomas

There has only been one confirmed of the two, who were spotted on surveillance at a Walmart in Oklahoma City two days later, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Thomas is a 15-year-old white female, with hazel eyes, stands 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings.

Cummins is a white male, who stands 6 feet tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. He’s believed to be armed with two handguns.

It remains unknown if they were still traveling in Cummins’ silver Nissan Rogue with Tennessee tag 976-ZPT. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Click here for more on the AMBER Alert for Elizabeth Thomas.