Officials say Russian attack was suicide bombing

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Russian investigators say they believe a suicide bomber was behind a deadly attack on the subway in Russia’s second-largest city on Monday.

A blast inside a train on the St. Petersburg subway claimed 14 lives and injured dozens.

The Investigative Committee said in a statement on Tuesday that they suspect that a man whose body fragments they found in the train was a suicide bomber. The committee said they identified him but would not release the details in the interests of the probe.

Earlier, Kyrgyzstan’s State Committee for National Security identified a suspect as Kyrgyz-born Russian Akbarzhon Dzhalilov. It is unclear whether the Russian and Kyrgyz statements referred to the same man.

Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday that the fact that Putin was in the city when the bomb went off, although several dozen miles away from where he was hosting talks, “makes one pause” and is “something for the intelligence agencies to analyze.”