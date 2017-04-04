Moreland cleans out office as Metro Council plans first step in replacement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Casey Moreland made his final appearance in the A. A. Burch building as a Nashville judge Tuesday while he cleaned out his office in the hours before his resignation became effective.

The now-former judge was allowed to gather things, including a nameplate outside his fourth floor chambers, as he awaits trial on federal obstruction of justice charges after being released to home detention.

Prosecutors laid out the charges last week, saying Moreland tried to bribe and tamper with witnesses during an ongoing FBI investigation of him allegedly trading judicial favors for sex.

Sources at the courthouse say Moreland was accompanied by his wife Jackie who spoke in support of his home detention during a federal court hearing Friday.

Moreland’s appearance at the courthouse comes the same day that the Metro Council across the street formally opens a week long process of gathering nominations to replace the judge.

The 40-member council will select an interim replacement May 16 before the judicial seat goes before the Nashville voters next year in a local primary.

