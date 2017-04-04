Missing Clarksville teen may be attempting to leave U.S.

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 16-year-old girl who they say may be trying to leave the country.

Authorities said Margaret Lee has been missing since Saturday.

Authorities said her expected direction of travel is Nashville and she may be attempting to leave the United States.

She was last seen wearing a denim jacket.

Lee has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call to Investigator Julie Webb at 931-648-0611 Ext. 13416 or Crime Trackers at 931-645-TIPS.