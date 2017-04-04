Man wearing surgical mask robs Walgreens pharmacy

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for a man they say robbed a Brentwood Walgreens on Monday night.

Police said the man, who as wearing a surgical mask over his face, entered the Walgreens on Franklin Road just after 9 p.m. and walked directly to the pharmacy.

The suspect, according to police, handed the pharmacist a note requesting prescription medication. The man indicated he was armed, but a weapon was never displayed.

He fled the store on foot after receiving the prescription medication.

The man is described as a white man around 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing jeans, a gray hooded sweatshirt and a ball cap.

Anyone with information is urged to call Brentwood police at 615-371-0160 or email bpdtips@brentwoodtn.gov.