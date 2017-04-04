MACC rescues 40 birds after raid on suspected cockfighting operation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – More than 40 birds were rescued in Nashville Tuesday morning as part of an investigation into a suspected cockfighting operation.

Metro police, alongside Metro Animal Care and Control served a search warrant on the Antioch Pike property where they suspected birds being used for cockfighting were bred and housed.

MACC safely removed the birds from the property. According to a release, suspected cockfighting paraphernalia, such as supplements, gaffs, spur covers and transport boxes were taken as evidence.

The animals are being held at an undisclosed location where they will be cared for and housed pending disposition.