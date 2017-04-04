M.L. Rose to open 3rd location in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A popular beer and burger joint announced it will soon be opening its third location in Nashville.

M.L. Rose, which currently has two restaurants in Melrose and Sylvan Park, will become a part of the up-and-coming Capitol View district, a 32-acre mixed-use development at Interstate 40 and Charlotte.

The new spot, set to open this fall, will be a 4,750-square-foot space at the corner of 11th Avenue and Nelson Merry Street in the ground floor of the new HCA headquarters building.

“Capitol View is a complete neighborhood set in the midst of other booming Nashville neighborhoods like the Gulch, Germantown, Downtown and Midtown. We aim to be a regular spot for residents and employees of Capitol View’s spaces, as well as an easy driving, walking, or biking destination for our neighbors,” said owner Austin Ray.

Guests can expect a 34-beer menu with food staples like their signature waffle fries and burgers.