Justin Timberlake to headline Pilgrimage Festival in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Pop star Justin Timberlake is headlining the Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival later this year in Franklin.

The music festival will be held at Hardlinsdale Farm on September 23 and 24.

Timberlake, a Memphis native, tweeted about the upcoming event saying he was “stoked” to be headlining the event.

Eddie Vedder, Ryan Adams, The Avett Brothers, Gary Clark Jr., The Revivalists, Shovels & Rope, among others are also scheduled to perform.

