Hickman County deputies save woman from burning home

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A pair of Hickman County Sheriff’s deputies rescued a woman from a burning home Monday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the department, Cpl. Beard and Dep. Lindsey arrived to a home on Old Highway 46 at around 3:45 a.m.

The deputies knew there could be an elderly woman inside the home. When they saw fire coming from the roof they decided to try and get her out while other first responders were headed to the scene.

Corporal Beard found a water hose and did his best to control the fire while Deputy Lindsey went inside and got the woman outside safely.

The Hickman County Rescue Squad and the Centerville Fire Department got to the home soon after the rescue and put out the fire.

The sheriff’s department is urging everyone to get smoke detectors and make sure they’re operating correctly.