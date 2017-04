NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Former Charlotte Hornets owner George Shinn has made a record donation to Lipscomb University.

The Nashville school announced Shinn’s donation of $15 million Monday. The gift will build a new events center for Lipscomb’s College of Entertainment and the Arts.

The university says the college will be named in Shinn’s honor.

Shinn is a Franklin resident and founder of the George Shinn Foundation, dedicated to helping people in need.