NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A dump truck carrying gravel overturned on Haywood Lane early Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just off the exit ramp from Interstate 24 around 11:30 a.m.

Traffic is blocked headed toward Nolensville Road and the eastbound exit ramp is also shut down to drivers. The scene is expected to be cleared by 2 p.m.

Westbound traffic is not affected.

It is unknown if anyone was hurt.