Drug agents find 10 kilos of Fentanyl during I-40 traffic stop

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Drug agents seized 10 kilos of the deadly, potent painkiller Fentanyl during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

The 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force made the stop on Interstate 40 in Decatur County, arresting two people from Texas.

Both Richardo Ernesto Gomez Jr, 26, and Kristian Lee Torres, 22, are being held in the Decatur County jail. Their exact charges were not immediately known.

The 10 kilos of drugs field-tested positive for Fentanyl. Officials said the bust was one of the largest in the state’s history.

“That [one] kilo of Fentanyl can produce between 16 and 24 kilos of [other derivative drugs, such as a form of synthetic heroine], ultimately yielding profits of $ 1.3 million after it’s sold on the street,” said DEA spokesman Russ Baer.

In all, Tuesday’s bust had the potential street value of approximately $13 million.

