Chris Young to headline Nashville’s 4th of July celebration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It was announced Tuesday that country artist Chris Young will headline this year’s Fourth of July celebration in downtown Nashville.

Nashville’s annual “Let Freedom Sing! July 4 in Music City” is a free-family friendly event held near Riverfront Park with a stage on Broadway.

In addition to Young, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Jonny P and The Sisterhood, featuring Alyssa Bonagura and Ruby Stewart, daughter of rock icon Rod Stewart, will also perform.

“This is another great lineup that showcases the immense diversity of music that calls Nashville home,” said Beth Seigenthaler Courtney, board chair of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp and president at DVL Seigenthaler.

The celebration, as always, will end with a 30-minute fireworks show synchronized to a live performance by the Nashville Symphony.