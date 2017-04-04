Car burglar caught on home surveillance in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There’s unease in an Antioch neighborhood after a burglar is caught on camera lurking through a local car lot.

It happened late early Sunday morning on Pepper Ridge Circle.

Surveillance video got a good look at the suspect as he snooped through cars in the parking lot. Metro police responded the next day and spoke with a woman whose car was burglarized.

This is not the first time Pepper Ridge has had this problem. The homeowner’s who caught the suspect on cameras this most recent time said their car was burglarized just a couple months prior.

The thieves made away with a number of tools, as well as important tax and business documents.

In both cases, car doors were not locked. Anyone with information should contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.