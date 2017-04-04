Bill requiring police to give Metro Council traffic reports moves forward

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Council passed a bill forward Tuesday night that will require police to provide annual traffic stop reports.

The bill requires the reports include the race of each person police pull over on Metro roads.

Right now, Metro police provide council members with quarterly and annual crime reports. But soon, if the bill gets the mayor’s signature, the police department will be required to provide annual traffic stop statistics.

This is in response to a report released last year that suggested a disproportionate number of black people are stopped by police.

The bill had 26 cosponsors, but not everyone was behind the effort.

“The real solutions to those problems are going to be through the ongoing conversations that were going to have. I do believe this ordinance will at least provide us some additional data points to measure some progress on that,” said Councilman Brett Withers.

“Some of you have too many police because you’ve complained about overprotection, stopping, harassment and so forth, but the people in southeast Nashville, we want more police,” noted Councilwoman Jacobia Dowell.

Chief of Police Steve Anderson told News 2 the data is already online, so he’s fine with passing the information along.

