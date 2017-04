CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A high school baseball game is set to help a family in mourning.

The game between Cheatham Central and Sycamore will raise money for the family of a TDOT worker that was killed on the job on Christmas Eve.

James Rogers was from the county and coached football at the high school.

The money collected at the game, scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m., will go toward a scholarship fund for Rogers’ son.