Ashland City child, 2, taken to hospital after swallowing adult medication

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A two-year-old reportedly got a hold of an adult’s pills Tuesday and swallowed at least one.

The Ashland City police chief confirmed the little girl was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The child was reportedly alert after swallowing the medication.

Details on what the pill was or how many the child took weren’t immediately known.

According to the Associated Press, some of the youngest victims of opioids are curious toddlers. In 2000, 14 children in the U.S. under age 5 died after ingesting opioids. By 2015, that number climbed to 51, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.