MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – An 18-wheeler was destroyed after it caught on fire at a Murfreesboro gas station Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at the Pilot gas station located at 2441 South Church Street around 3 p.m.

Crews said the empty milk trailer was fully engulfed in flames upon their arrival.

Two other tractors parked nearby were damaged in the fire.

Officials said it appears the fire began as the result of mechanical issues.

The investigation is continuing.