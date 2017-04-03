Williamson County Schools alerts parents about phone outage across district

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Williamson County Schools notified parents on Monday of an AT&T outage its schools are experiencing.

According to a release, the outage is preventing schools from making or receiving calls and it affects all schools across the district and central office.

Spokeswoman Carol Birdsong said, “We have not been given an estimated times for repairs. We should be able to reach the schools and central office by using email.”

In Dickson, the emergency communications line said businesses using AT&T may also experience issues dialing 911 and should use a cell phone to call the emergency line.

AT&T is reportedly aware of the issue.