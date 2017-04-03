Tree planting ceremony honors victims of crimes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – National Crime Victims’ Rights Week kicked off in Tennessee Monday with a tree planting ceremony that honored local victims of crime, their families and those who helped them through it.

Through the Board of Parole, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Correction and TRICOR, more than 76 trees have been planted across the state. Each tree serves as a reminder that victims of crime are important.

The theme of this year’s National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is, “Strength. Resilience. Justice.”

The guest speaker at the tree planting ceremony Monday morning understands that all too well, and knows first-hand how important victims’ services are.

Marva and Jimmie Bradford lost their son, Taylor, 10 years ago. He was a 21-years-old student and football player at the University of Memphis, with a bright future ahead of him. All of that ended when four people tried to rob him, and shot him in the process.

Taylor’s parents said they’ll never understand why it happened, but support from their friends, family members, the community and victims’ advocates helped them move forward.

“When something bad happens to you, you have three choices. One, you can either let it define you, let it destroy you, or you can let it strengthen you. Over the years, there hasn’t been a day that I have not thought about, or spoken about Taylor,” said Marva Bradford.

The young men who took Taylor’s life were convicted, but it was a long process, and Taylor’s parents were in court, each time the suspects were.

“It took five years, and we were there every time they appeared,” said Jimmie Bradford.

Jimmie Bradford said it’s hard to believe that the people who killed his son were so young.

Bradford himself spent 40 years working in the Metro Public Schools, trying to lead young people in the right direction.

“I touched a lot of lives,” he said.

With tears in his eyes, and his hand on his wife’s shoulder, memories of his son came rushing back into his mind.

“I miss him; I miss Taylor,” he told News 2.

The Bradford’s said that events like the tree planting ceremony let them know that we have not forgotten them or forgotten Taylor.

“The tree planting ceremony and the various things that are supported by state government, as well as local government help us to realize that that support is still there. If we just need to call up people and talk, if we just need to hear a confident word, or find out the status of where those young men are in the criminal justice system,” Marva Bradford said.

The couple wants other families who are going through something like they are to know it’s ok to reach out for support. That’s why the agencies involved in the tree planting ceremony are here.

The reason trees are planted for crime victims are because they’re strong and resilient, and bend with the forces of wind and weather. They symbolize people who have experienced crime, but refuse to be beaten by it.

Ten trees are being planted for crime victims across Tennessee this week. Anchor Cherish Lombard emceed the Nashville tree planting ceremony in Nashville Monday morning.

Tree planting schedule for the rest of the week:

Tuesday, April 4

Memphis

10 a.m. CDT

T. O. Fuller Park

1500 West Mitchell Road

Rain Location: In case of rain, the ceremony will take place in a covered shelter

Jackson

2 p.m. CDT

Shirlene Mercer Trail Park

800 East Chester Drive

Rain Location: Historic First Baptist Church, 433 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

Wednesday, April 5

Columbia

10 am CDT

Riverwalk Park

102 Riverside Drive

Rain Location: In case of rain, the ceremony will take place in a covered shelter.

Tullahoma

3 p.m. CDT

Tennessee Correction Academy

1314 North Jackson Street

Rain Location: In case of rain, the ceremony will take place in a covered shelter.

Thursday, April 6

Morristown

10 a.m. EDT

Cherokee Park

3075 Floyd Hall Drive

Rain Location: In case of rain, the ceremony will take place in a covered shelter.

Knoxville

2 p.m. EDT

Fountain City Park

117 Hotel Road

Rain Location: In case of rain, the ceremony will take place in a covered shelter.

Friday, April 7

Chattanooga

10 a.m. EDT

Tennessee Riverpark

4301 Amnicola Highway

Rain Location: In case of rain, the ceremony will be held inside.

Cookeville

2 p.m. CDT

Putnam County Justice Center

421 East Spring Street

Rain Location: In case of rain, the ceremony will take place inside.