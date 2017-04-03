Titans add cornerback Demontre Hurst

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans continue to rebuild their secondary, adding veteran cornerback Demontre Hurst Monday.

Hurst played with the Chicago Bears for three seasons after coming out of Oklahoma as an undrafted free agent.

With the Bears, Hurst played in 32 games with 58 tackles and two interceptions.

“Demontre has been a competitive player for Chicago the last few years, having played outside corner, nickel and been a contributor in the kicking game,” Titans General Manager Jon Robinson said. “He has good toughness, is a willing tackler and has shown quickness to match as a coverage player. He has been a durable and dependable player in his time in the league and he’ll add competition to that position group defensively and work on special teams as well.”

Hurst is the eighth member of Robinson’s second free agent class with the Titans.

He’s also the second cornerback the team has brought in; they signed former New England Patriot Logan Ryan to a deal in the first week of the Free Agency period.