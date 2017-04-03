THP: East Tennessee father left scene of crash that killed son

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – Charges are pending against an East Tennessee father for leaving the scene of an accident that killed his 17-year-old son.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says Bradley Barnes, 17, was driving a 1984 Chevrolet last Wednesday on Sulpher Springs Road in Morristown when the crash happened around 6:30 p.m.

The vehicle crossed the center line and went off the left side of the road. Authorities say it then hit an embankment and rolled, throwing the teenager from the car. He died at the scene.

The traffic report indicates he was not wearing a seat belt at the time, and, if he had, it may have saved his life.

At the time of their initial report, troopers say they did not know the father, Tommy Barnes, had been in the vehicle. They contacted him the next day when he reportedly admitted he was a passenger and fled the crash scene.

Charges against Tommy Barnes are pending.