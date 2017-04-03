Predators clinch playoff spot for third straight year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators will be in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the 10th time in franchise history.

Even though they lost Sunday in St. Louis, the team clinched one of eight Western Conference playoff spots when the Los Angeles Kings lost to the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday night.

The Preds’ opponent has not been determined yet. With four games remaining for Nashville, they could still play Chicago, San Jose, Anaheim, Edmonton or Minnesota.

The Predators are coming off one of their best playoff appearances in team history, taking the San Jose Sharks to seven games in the second round.

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are scheduled to start the week of April 9th.