Nashville Rescue Mission needs 500 hams for Easter meals

NASHVILLET, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Rescue Mission is in need of 500 boneless hams by Easter so it can serve more than 5,000 meals to the homeless over Easter weekend.

“It’s not just those who are homeless who come seeking a nutritious meal,” said Rev. Glenn Cranfield, president and CEO of the Nashville Rescue Mission. “We’ll see plenty of men, women and children who are struggling to make ends meet and will benefit from a hot, nutritious meal. Regardless of the situation, or circumstance, the Mission’s doors are open to anyone in need.”

The Mission’s traditional Easter meal includes ham, green beans, potatoes, rolls and pie. Meals will be served from Friday April 14 through April 16.

Donations to the Nashville Rescue Mission can be made Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Mission’s donation center located at 616 Seventh Avenue South.

Donations can also be made online at NashvilleRescueMission.org.

Click here for a complete list of items needed for the annual Easter dinner.