MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Wilson County family’s home is a total loss after a fire on Sunday night.

The fire started around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at the home on Vanderbilt Road, and rekindled early Monday morning.

When firefighters arrived flames were shooting out the front of the house.

The two men and the woman inside the home were able to get out safely.

Vanderbilt Road will be closed until around 7 a.m. while crews clean up and wrap up their investigation.