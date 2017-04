NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is facing charges after police found a small meth lab in his home.

Metro police were called to the scene after firefighters extinguished a small fire at the mobile home on Hill Avenue in South Nashville.

The man had to be transported to the hospital, but he is expected to be OK.

Police said he will be facing charges once released, but have not said exactly what those charges will be.