Magic Johnson speaks at Lipscomb University for Imagine 2017

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A major gift to Lipscomb University will fund a new events center for the College of Entertainment and the Arts.

The former owner of the Charlotte Hornets, George Shinn, who lives in Franklin, donated $15 million in the largest donation in the school’s history.

The college will now bear his name—an announcement made during the university’s Imagine 2017 event Monday night.

Magic Johnson, president of the LA Lakers and former NBA star, was there and shared his story of faith and redemption.

“I grew up poor, but I never had poor dreams. Never let anybody define who you will be, and it’s very important,” Johnson said.

“Whatever it is you want to become–a mayor, lawyer, doctor, teacher, professor, whatever that it is–you have to see yourself there and then make sure when you’re in school. You take advantage of your education. That’s how you’re going to achieve your goals and dreams,” he continued.

Lipscomb’s College of Entertainment and the Arts offers several undergraduate degrees, including cinematic arts, fashion and design, music, theater, and dance.