Family of 9 searches for rental home after devastating Goodlettsville fire

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Donations continue to pour in for a Goodlettsville family displaced by a fire. The family of nine, now staying with friends, needs a new home above all.

Shelby Johnstun and Shannon Freeman are in the market. The two are in search of a new place that can house nine at a time.

“We have to find a house. We’re really in a place of limbo mode,” noted Johnstun.

Last Thursday, the two were hundreds of miles away when fire sparked inside their home on Park Court.

“We were in Canada, doing a business trip,” said Johnstun. “We get a Facetime, and we see our house on fire, our children are crying. We couldn’t really help them. We couldn’t do much for them.”

Of their seven children, six were home at the time of the fire. All six are safe and sound tonight.

“I just thanked God,” said Freeman. “Not one hair on one head was harmed.”

Adding insult to injury, Johnstun’s luggage was lost by the airline and has yet to be returned. He met with News 2 on Monday with a fresh blue shirt–his first change of clothes in days.

“Well, people, I did wash every day,” he said. “A fresh pair of clothes, a nice polo… is a fantastic feeling.”

Donations have continuously streamed in with countless clothes and necessities and thousands of dollars raised online.

Their biggest need now is a roof over their head.

“We have so much of that stuff. I couldn’t say thank you enough times,” said Johnstun.

Monday was spent bouncing between potential rental homes as the two hoped to find their perfect spot.

“If anybody has, like, a temporary home or something that we can rent,” noted Johnstun. “That would be the first priority for us right now.”

For now they’ll continue to search and rent until they can build a home all their own.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.