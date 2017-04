NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – No one was hurt after a train crashed into a car Monday morning.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. on Third Avenue North and Joe Johnston Avenue.

Officials told News 2 the driver was trying to turn around on Third Avenue North and had backed up too close to the tracks and when the car was hit by the train.

The car was heavily damage.

The driver or his passenger was not injured.