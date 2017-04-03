Car abandoned after crash in Whites Creek

WHITES CREEK, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are looking for the driver of a car that ran from police in northern Davidson County early Monday morning.

According to Metro police, an officer turned on his lights when the driver rolled through a stop. The driver then sped away.

Police said they did not pursue because of wet roads, however another officer in the area spotted the car crashed in a ditch near Whites Creek Pike and Green Lane.

The car was abandoned, and police are not sure who was driving the vehicle.

If you have any information about the crash, please call Metro Police at 615-862-8600.