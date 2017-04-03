Bill would require missing people be entered into national database

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are over 1,000 missing people in Tennessee right now, and a proposed bill aims to bring them home to their families.

House Bill 44 would require law enforcement to enter missing persons or unidentified bodies from their jurisdiction into NamUS, the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, within 30 days.

The bill, sponsored by State Rep. John Mark Windle from Livingston, wouldn’t cost the state money.

According to NamUS Case Management Director Todd Matthews, if the bill passes, it would actually bring money into the state.

“We offer free forensic services,” he told News 2. “We can provide free forensic odontology and free fingerprint analysis that won’t cost the state anything.”

By entering DNA, fingerprints and dental records into NamUS, there could be a match somewhere else.

It happened for a missing Nashville woman’s family last year.

Stephanie Cawthorn, 46, was last seen getting into a pickup truck in May 2015. Her daughter later reported her missing to Metro police.

One month later, a partially decomposed body was found in Hart County, Kentucky. The woman’s DNA was entered into NamUS and there was a hit. The body was identified as Cawthorn.

Matthews says there’s no punishment if law enforcement doesn’t use the database, but the law brings awareness to it.

There’s 1,000 missing persons in Tennessee, but only about 150 are in the database.

He says it’s tough for law enforcement and those families for a case to go unsolved.

“As a family member you can go to NamUS directly and submit your information directly and we’ll validate it,” Matthews said. “But to get it done faster, quicker, more efficiently, it’s really important that law enforcement take a lead in that and actually get these cases in sooner.”

While it could take months or years for information to be entered into the system, the bill requires law enforcement to enter it within 30 days.

“We’re gonna work hard and hopefully we’ll send people home much, much sooner,” he said. “Maybe not always dead, maybe alive.”

The bill will go before the Criminal Justice Committee on Wednesday before it moves forward.