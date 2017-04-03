Austin Peay hires Matt Figger for head basketball coach

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN0 – For the first time in 28 years, Austin Peay has a new men’s basketball coach as the school hired Matt Figger.

Figger is the 12th head in program history and takes over for Dave Loos, who retired after 27 years on the bench.

“We are excited to welcome Coach Figger and his family to APSU,” said Austin Peay athletics director Ryan Ivey. “This is an exciting and unprecedented time for Governors basketball.

Figger spent 10 years as an assistant to South Carolina coach Frank Martin and was on the bench as the Gamecocks stunned the NCAA Tournament advancing all the way to the Final Four.

“When we sat out with our process, we were looking for someone who could bring an excitement and energy to our program, someone who is committed to a quality student-athlete experience, someone who would be involved in our campus and community, and someone that knew and had experience with successful programs. Coach Figger brings these characteristics and more, and we couldn’t be more ecstatic to have him leading our program.”

At both Kansas State and South Carolina, Figger served as recruiting coordinator. He inked two McDonald’s All-Americans at Kansas State.

In his Division I stops at South Carolina, Kansas State and South Alabama, Figger made two NIT and six NCAA Tournament appearances, including two Sweet 16 and two Elite Eight appearances, in addition to the 2017 Final Four.

Figger will be officially introduced Thursday at 11 a.m. in Clarksville.