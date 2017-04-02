Wilson County man charged with murder

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Wilson County man was charged with first-degree murder after his acquaintance was found near death on Friday.

David Oeser, 47, of Lebanon, is being held at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center in lieu of $1 million bond.

He’s accused in the death of James Whitehead.

Shortly before 2 p.m. Friday, a friend called 911 after finding Whitehead in his Smyrna home on 1 Mile Lane.

He later passed away at 3:52 p.m.

An autopsy is being performed to determine Whitehead’s cause of death, which is considered a homicide.

No details were released about a motive for the crime.

Anyone with information about the case should call Detective Kyle Norrod at 615-904-3043.