Texas, Louisiana brace for possible flooding and tornadoes

DALLAS (AP) — A storm system rumbling eastward through Texas toward the lower Mississippi Valley could pelt the region with large hail and cause flash-flooding and spawn tornadoes.

The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center says the storms are likely to cause significant wind damage near and north of the Interstate 20 corridor in east Texas and Louisiana throughout the day and into Sunday night. It says there is a risk of baseball-sized hail and tornadoes, including strong ones, in that area.

The storms will also pass through southern Arkansas and central and southern Mississippi.