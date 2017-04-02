Predators lose critical game in St. Louis 4-1

ST. LOUIS (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators fell 4-1 Sunday in St. Louis and may have said goodbye to third place in the process.

Nashville and St. Louis both came into the game with 91 points and tied for first in the Central Division, but the Blues had five games remaining and the Preds only four.

The Predators now trails by two points, and the Blues have a game in hand making a third place finish highly unlikely.

The Blues jumped on top in the first period when Vladimir Tarasenko scored his 37th of the season for a 1-0 lead.

Nashville tied it later in the period when Ryan Johansen scored his 14th of the season. The Predators were 12-0 when Johansen scored.

Alexander Steen and David Perron scored in the second period as St. Louis built a 3-1 lead. The Blues put it away in the third when Joel Edmondson scored the final goal of the game.

It’s been a stellar rookie season for Predators goalie Juuse Saros, but he struggled Sunday stopping only 21 of 25 shots.

The Predators needed one point to lock up a playoff spot in the Western Conference. They can still get it with a loss by the LA Kings Sunday night.