Police search for missing Murfreesboro teen

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 17-year-old who has not been seen since Thursday night.

Devin Bond was reported missing Friday morning after his 9-year-old brother discovered that he had put towels and pillows under his blanket to make it appear that he was still asleep.

Many of the teen’s friends are out of town on spring break, and the others do not have any idea of where he might be.

According to the lead detective on the case, Randy Groce, Devin may have been in the area of Barfield Park on Veteran’s Parkway Saturday.

K9 units were called in to help with the search.

If you have any information about Devin or if you see him, please contact the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 615-898-7770 or Detective Groce at 615-904-3049.