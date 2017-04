NASHVILLE, TENN. (WKRN) – Sunday is the last day to get to the Southern Women’s Show.

If you haven’t been already, you need to make your way to the Music City Center.

It cost $13 at the door for food, shopping and fun; my three favorite words in that order.

Doors are open for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

News 2 has a booth and Dawn Davenport, Danielle Breezy, Cory Curtis and Eric Egan will be there, just to name a few so don’t miss it!

For more information on the Southern Women’s Show, click here.