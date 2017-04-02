Olympic gold medalist Laurie Hernandez speaks at Southern Women’s Show

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Olympic gold medalist Laurie Hernandez spent Sunday visiting the Southern Women Show in Nashville.

She met fans and News 2 meteorologist Danielle Breezy introduced the athlete on stage.

Hernandez took home a gold and silver medal in the Rio Olympics. She says while that was an amazing experience, her time on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” ignited a passion for dancing.

Hernandez ended up taking home the mirror ball trophy this past fall. She says she would jump at the chance to do it again.

“My advice to this generation of younger girls would be to keep an open mind about everything. I mean, I would have never thought to try ballroom dancing if it wasn’t for “Dancing with the Stars,” and that really sparked a different passion in me and also being able to try gymnastics, and I want to try acting in the future.”

She continued, “I want to try so many new things and being able to keep my mind open sets me up for different roads in my life that I may want to take.”

Hernandez wrote a book while she was on “Dancing with the Stars.”

She hopes that by sharing her story, she will inspire young girls to work hard.