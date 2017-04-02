Middle Tennessee observes National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Middle Tennessee officials will observe National Crime Victims’ Rights Week with a series of events in the coming days.

The theme this year is Strength, Resilience and Justice.

On Sunday, Metro officers, Mayor Megan Barry, and victims’ advocates met with families and friends of crime victims at Centennial Park in west Nashville to remember and honor them.

Those with the Davidson County District Attorney’s Office say they have witnessed firsthand the impact this observance can have.

“I believe that the bonds we have here in this facility and this community are stronger than the violence in our community,” explained District Attorney Glenn Funk. “When we stand together we can make this community safe, we can make it strong, and can make it healthy.”

The other events for the week are as follows:

April 3

Nashville Bicentennial Capitol State Park at 10 a.m.

(Location will change to the Nashville Farmers’ Market if it rains)

One Union Street at Spur Line Trailhead Park in Columbia at 2pm

April 5

Riverwalk Park in Columbia at 10 a.m.

Correction Academy in Tullahoma at 3 p.m.

April 7

Putnam County Justice Center in Cookeville at 2 p.m.